America’s Got Talent global star Learnmore Jonasi to headline Shoko Festival

By Leopold Munhende

LEARNMORE Jonasi, Zimbabwe’s golden boy who achieved global stardom after clinching a golden buzzer at this season’s America’s Got Talent is set to be the headline act at the 14th Edition of Shoko Festival.

Shoko Festival, which takes place between September 26 and 28 this year, is Zimbabwe’s premier arts and culture showpiece, held annually over the past 13 years.

Late South African Hip Hop icon AKA, Casper Nyovest, superstar Winky D and Freeman have all headlined the festival.

“Shoko Comedy Night on 26 September at Harare Gardens will be a huge night for Zimbabwean stand-up comedy with the homecoming show of Zimbabwe’s award-winning comedian Learnmore Jonasi who will be flying in from Pittsburgh, USA,” read Shoko Festival’s media statement.

“As a festival that has consistently supported Zimbabwean stand-up comedy over the years we are humbled to have been a small part of the meteoric rise of Jonasi and we are so happy to bring him back home for a massive homecoming show,” added Festival Director Samm Monro popularly known as Comrade Fatso.

Hip Hop artiste Voltz JT, Young Gemini and Kayflow are also part of the stars set to light up Shoko Festival this year.

Kayflow is the reigning Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Newcomer while Voltz JT is a fan favourite because of his catalogue of songs that centre on social commentary.

Young Gemini is Zim Hip Hop Award’s reigning Best Female Rapper.

The Magamba Network project will be running under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora.