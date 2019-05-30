Amnesty International shuts down Zimbabwe operations over fraud

Amnesty International has shut shop in Zimbabwe after fraud revelations

Amnesty International has shut shop in Zimbabwe after fraud revelations

By Leopold Munhende

INTERNATIONAL human rights watcher, Amnesty International, has suspended all operations at its Zimbabwean chapter after a forensic audit unearthed massive fraud by management.

In a communique, Amnesty International media manager, Robert Shivambu said the organisation’s Zimbabwean offices have since been placed under administration.

“The International Board of Amnesty International has taken the unprecedented step of suspending Amnesty International Zimbabwe (AIZ) from the global movement and placing it under administration following evidence of fraud and serious financial misconduct.

“An extensive forensic audit was conducted in late 2018 which uncovered evidence of fraud and serious financial mismanagement by individuals in AIZ,” Shivambu said.

“National law enforcement agencies were notified of the findings earlier this year and the organisation also commenced the legal process of civil recovery in order to recoup lost funds.”

Shivambu added assured stakeholders that the organisation had taken all necessary steps to protect itself from further risk exposure.

“Amnesty International’s International Board can give an assurance that, since the allegations first came to light, urgent financial risk management measures have been put in place to ensure anti-fraud and corruption procedures have been adhered to and that donor funds are safe,” the statement said.