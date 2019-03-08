Amuli in car crash

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SUNGURA artist, Gift Amuli has sent out a begging bowl to raise money for treatment after a freak accident that he now says was caused by Gweru City Council officials.

Amuli claims his life was endangered after council security threw spikes at a car he was travelling in resulting in an accident.

The ‘Wamatuka’ hit-maker sustained injuries and requires over US$2000 to undergo surgery in South Africa.

“On the 22nd of January I decided to hike to Shurugwi and boarded a Honda Fit which was about to take off.

“As it was taking off, a team of Gweru Municipal security threw spikes under the car in a bid to stop it. I recall seeing the municipal officers throwing the spikes twice and the car lost control and hit a street light pole. The rest I do not remember,” Amuli told a local newspaper.

The 45 year old says he has had to put his music career on hold because he cannot use his hand describing it as ‘useless’.

“The most serious injury occurred on my right humerus bone, I have been advised to get a surgeon to insert implants called anatomic elbow plates.

“I am not fit for the stage at the moment, my hand is useless,” he added.

The humerus is the long bone in the upper arm. It is located between the elbow joint and the shoulder.

Amuli went on to appeal for donations. With a career spanning for over a decade the musician said he has no savings. Recently he has been making efforts to revive his waning music career.