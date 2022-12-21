ANC does not support regime change in Zimbabwe – new Secretary General; says UK and US ‘must think very hard about what they have done’

Spread This News

By Jonisayi Maromo for IOL News

PRETORIA: Moments after being announced as incoming secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula said his party would intensify assisting neighbouring Zimbabwe to recover from decades of economic downturn and massive brain drain.

“We must be very much concerned about what is happening in Zimbabwe, and what role we need to play. We do not subscribe to the idea of regime change in Zimbabwe. We need to campaign very hard to get things right, because Zimbabweans are coming to our country in their numbers,” Mbalula spoke to journalists in Joburg in his briefing in his new capacity.

“Something is not right in their own country (and) we must support them. Once that country becomes what it was, there will be no Zimbabwean here. So, the British must think very hard about what they have done, and the Americans. They must uplift the sanctions so that Zimbabwe can grow.” Mbalula said the Western nations should not use sanctions “to deepen the pain and the impoverishment” in Zimbabwe. “The British know what they agreed in Lancaster. They must come to the party, and invest in the compensation of Zimbabwe in the programme of land redistribution. The 40 or something billion pounds they promised Mugabe and Zanu PF, they must come to the party and not use the land reform programme of Zanu PF as a scapegoat and run away,” said Mbalula.