ANC’s Mbalula undermining Zimbabwe’s stability and democracy – says opposition

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has said South Africa’s ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula’s conduct undermines Zimbabwe’s stability and democracy after the latter dismissed suggestions of an election rerun.

Mbalula also forced the OR Tambo School of Leadership to cancel a public lecture set to be addressed by Zimbabwean academic and government critic Ibbo Mandaza on the state of democracy in the SADC region, a reflection on the national elections in Zimbabwe.

In a statement opposition spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Mbalula’s actions were violating principles of democracy.

“We note with grave concern Mr. Mbalula’s bizarre biases and proactive involvement in the ZANU PF political process.

“We urge Mr. Mbalula to put back his diplomatic jacket and abstain from doing the bidding for ZANU PF in trying to reverse or undermine the SADC damning report on Zimbabwe’s sham election.

“Mr. Mbalula’s conduct is in violation of the values and principles of democracy, pan- Africanism, and Ubuntu. We still believe that South Africa must play a key role in resolving the Zimbabwean stalemate, and Mr. Mbalula’s conduct undermines this imperative,” Mkwananzi said.

He added the CCC will soon be writing formally to the ANC to remonstrate the issue and reiterated that Zimbabwe needs a fresh election.

“It is our considered view that Zimbabwe needs to conduct a fresh, free, and fair election underwritten by SADC and AU as the only route towards political stabilization and legitimacy.

“We will soon be writing formally to the ANC to remonstrate on this issue,” he said.

The CCC says South Africa stands to benefit more from a stable Zimbabwe as its economy will be relieved once the country has a sound political and economic atmosphere.