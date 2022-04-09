Andre Ayew Praises Zimbabwean Starlet Rushesha

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

GHANAIAN international and former Swansea City star Andre Ayew has praised Zimbabwe-born rising star Tivonge Rushesha after the youngster’s outstanding goal for the Championship club’s U23 team.

Rushesha, who is the current captain of the Swansea City development side continued to enhance his status at the club after scoring a stunning long-range strike during the 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side in what was a very entertaining draw on Tuesday.

The goal was shared on Twitter by the club, and Ayew responded with a message for the young defender.

“Wow lil brother!!! Keep it going,” he said on Twitter.

Ayew appeared over 100 times for Swansea in two spells before joining Qatari side Al Sadd on a free transfer when his contract with the Welsh club expired at the end of last season.

He twice inspired Swansea to the Championship play-offs as they came close to securing Premier League promotion.

The Ghanaian star’s praises will be a major confidence booster for Rushesha, who is edging towards his first team breakthrough at Swansea.

The Zimbabwean starlet was recently given some extra responsibility at Swansea after being handed the captaincy duties at the club’s Under-23 side in February.

Rushesha, a Wales Under-19 international, was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Britain as a youngster. He has come through Swansea’s academy ranks to being on the fringes of the first team.

The 19-year-old plays mostly as a right back but has in recent months shown his versatility after featuring in some matches as a central defender.

Having impressed for the Swansea youth side this season, Rushesha will now hope to catch the eye of Russell Martin in the coming months.