Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan detained in Romania after arrest warrant issued by UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan (left) leave a tribunal in Bucharest, Romania last month. Pic: AP

Sky News

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania over allegations of sexual aggression.

The brothers were detained on Monday night on charges that date back to between 2012 and 2015.

They were handed a European arrest warrant by UK authorities – and an investigation is pending.

Andrew and Tristan deny all allegations against them. Their representatives said they were “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve”.

The brothers are facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, where they live, and had previously been in jail and later under house arrest since they were detained in December 2022.

They were charged alongside two Romanian women who are accused of being part of the alleged organised crime group.

It is alleged all four formed the group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania and other countries – including the US and UK.

Tate won an appeal in August 2023 to be released from house arrest as he awaits trial on a date which has yet to be decided.

The brothers were told they were able to travel anywhere within Romania but could not leave the country.

In January, a Romanian court also overurned a decision to seize Tate’s assets, which saw him regain access to his supercars, properties and designer watches.

Prosecutors said in January last year that they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects to prevent the assets from being sold or hidden.

Fourteen designers watches, two ingots – blocks of usually precious metal – and cash, were also confiscated, with authorities saying at the time the seized property was worth €3.6m (£3.12m).

Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, gained millions of fans on social media after styling himself as the “king of toxic masculinity”.