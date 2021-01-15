Andy Flower Linked With Pakistan Coaching Job

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket legend Andy Flower is set to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach of Pakistan’s senior cricket team, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed.

Flower, a former Zimbabwe captain and England coach has had an illustrious cricketing career, and the records show why he is known as one of the best cricketing captains Zimbabwe ever produced.

Besides his phenomenal batting achievements, Andy has donned the coach’s hat numerous times with resounding success, including England’s Ashes victory in 2013, coaching the winning team in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019, and several other cricket franchises in the shorter format of the game.

Pakistan legend Akhtar who was one of the fastest bowlers in the world at the peak of his career reckons the Zimbabwe who has had a stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to take over the national coach job currently held by Misbah-ul-Haq.

“I am telling you the decision to sack Misbah has been made, Andy Flower will be replacing him. Andy Flower is currently not accepting the offer as he is the coach of Multan Sultans in the PSL. He will take over the job once PSL gets over,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

The former pacer went on to claim that Flower, whose young brother Grant is currently batting coach with Sri Lanka, would bring his own team while ridding the national side of the favourites of the previous coaching staff.

“Andy Flower is bringing in his team. He will not leave any of the six or seven players who were the coach’s favourites. He does not work that way. He will bring his own team along with a medical panel. He won’t rely on this shambolic panel of Pakistan. PCB has the worst medical panel in the world by the way,” he said.

Flower was Zimbabwe’s wicket-keeper for more than 10 years and is, statistically, the greatest batsman the country has produced. During his peak from October to December of 2001, Flower was ranked as the best Test batsman in the world.

After retirement, he served as the coach of the English cricket team from 2009 to 2014 enjoying tremendous success. He led the England Test team to No. 1 spot in the world, won the 2010 World Twenty20 title and also achieved Ashes success in Australia in 2010-11.

Flower currently works as the head coach of the Multan Sultans in the PSL and Caribbean Premier League side St Lucia Zouks.