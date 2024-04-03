Andy Rinomhota set for Cardiff City return in June

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS international midfielder Andy Rinomhota will leave English Football League Championship side Rotherham in June when his loan deal from parent club Cardiff City expires.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Rotherham on a six-month loan deal in February.

Rotherham is currently struggling in England’s second-tier league where they occupy the bottom position with 24 points and chances of being relegated to League 1 is now high with less than six games to go.

Rinomhota’s parent club Cardiff City is in position 11 with 56 points and the club is ready to welcome back its player when the loan deal expires.

He is in the second of his three-year contract with Cardiff City which expires in June 2025.