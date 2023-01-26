Anger as multi-murder accused Zimbabwean pleads not guilty

Spread This News

By Polokwane Observer

SOUTH AFRICA: The Seshego community and loved ones of the seven women thought to have been murdered by Themba Dube say he has shown no remorse for the murders and abuse he confessed to in 2021.

Dube, a 36-year-old illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, pleaded not guilty to all charges meted against him except the contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act 13 of 2002 during his trial in the Limpopo High Court Polokwane Division on Monday (January 23).

Dube, who is originally from Gwanda Mpaya village in Zimbabwe, is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women from Polokwane and surrounding areas.

These women are Sara Mothiba (42), Lesotho national Molebogeng Mothebeli (34), Khomotso Makhura (41), Sanah Senyatsi (34), Andrea Cholo (25), Jane Letswalo (42) and Zimbabwean national Chisimango Gumbo (48).

His trial commenced this week after a brief appearance and postponement on January 16 to allow the defence to make further representation to the state.

He faces among others, seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of rape, seven counts of murder, defeating the ends of justice and entering the country illegally.

Dube has been in custody since October 29, 2021, after he was arrested by the Seshego Community Against Crime and Gangsterism organisation and handed over to the Seshego police.

At the time, members of the organisation found bloodied clothing, which seemingly belonged to some of the victims, in a rented room in Seshego.

Dube confessed to killing several women and is said to have shown the police the locations of where his victims’ bodies were dumped.

Some of the bodies found were in a decomposed state and had to undergo forensic testing to determine their identities.

He was also positively linked to one murder case after he was found in possession of a cellphone belonging to a woman who was reported missing.

A supporter from Seshego, Divine Phofu said it was heartbreaking to see families of the deceased weep, while under the same roof with the man who did not see any wrongdoing, even after confessing to killing the women.

“He was found with a cellphone of one of the victims but he said he just picked it up. Our loved ones are already killed and will never return.”