Animal rights group in 600km fundraising march for Zim starving animals

LOCAL animal rights NGO, Advocates4earth, is planning a 600km wildlife solidarity walk from Harare to Hwange to try and raise funds and awareness around animal rights.

This was said Tuesday by organisation director Lenin Chisaira at a press briefing in Harare.

“The objectives of the 600km #WildlifesolidarityMarch walk is to raise awareness and funds to feed wildlife affected by drought, climate change and human encroachment, especially at Hwange National park,” said Chisaira.

“The march was expected to commence on Monday 4 November 2019 but has been postponed following the heatwave threats as well as our discussions this morning with police.”

He added, “We have around 25 people who have signed up for the march now and more are expected to join. Any volunteers concerned about wildlife; they will be using foot.”

Chisaira said his organisation has faced hostility from state owned institutions during its operations.

“We feel that ZimParks and State institutions should respect laws and listen to all voices when it comes to wildlife and the environment.

“After all, these are resources for all of us as well as for future generations as outlined in Section 73 of the constitution.

“We have faced challenges with lack of transparency and even backlash by various state institutions, especially those involved in environmental issues such as ZimParks and the Climate change management department.”

Chisaira said the situation right now at Hwange National Park is dire as grazing lands are being destroyed by coal mining and water shortages.

This comes amid reports that at least 55 elephants have starved to death in the past two months in Zimbabwe’s biggest national park as a serious drought forces animals to stray into nearby communities in search of food and water.

“The problem is real, the situation is dire,” said National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said recently.

Other animals such as lions at Hwange National Park have been affected.