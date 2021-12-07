Annual Joburg Shutdown Postponed

He was billed to perform at the Joburg annual shutdown show which has now been postponed

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE second edition of the Joburg Shutdown headlined by Zimdancehall superstar; Winky D has been postponed to December 18.

Joburg Shutdown 2021 was initially scheduled for December 4 but has been delayed due to travel restrictions imposed by the government as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 omicron variant.

Winky D was set to perform alongside South African multi-award-winning musician Busiswa and Paddy Watts supported by Fayth M and Elcee Gweja.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com the concert organiser Munya Touch said: “We hear that the government has amended the travel regulations, so we have moved the Joburg Shutdown to the 18th of December.”

Joburg Shutdown will be held at The Link in Midrand, South Africa.

Pre-sold tickets are going for R250 (general entrance), R500 (VIP), and R100 (kids) with another R50 fee added for tickets purchased at the gate.