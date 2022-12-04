Another 13 year old girl raped; now six months pregnant

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 13-year-old girl from Harare’s Kambuzuma Suburb is six months pregnant after she was raped in April this year.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the rape took place after the girl visited her mother for holidays in the capital city.

She later returned to Mutoko where she stayed with her aunt without opening up about the abuse.

ZRP national spokesperson Paul Nyathi reported the shocking case via their official Twitter handle Friday.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of rape in which a 13-year-old grade seven pupil was raped by a certain man after she had visited her mother for a holiday in Kambuzuma, Harare, in April 2022.

“The offence came to light when the complainant returned to her aunt’s place in Mutoko, where she was medically examined and found to be six months pregnant. #NoToRape”

This comes at a time the nation has witnessed an upsurge in child abuse cases.

Last month, a nine-year-old girl from Tsholotsho gave birth and became the second youngest mother in the world.

During the same week she gave birth, it was established that another nine-year-old girl from Bindura was six months pregnant after she was raped by two 17-year-old boys from her neighbourhood.

Last week, it also emerged that a 13-year-old girl from Chitungwiza is three months pregnant after she was raped at a workshop held in the dormitory town.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the government is going to introduce stiffer penalties for child molesters.