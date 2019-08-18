Another blow for MDC as police ban Bulawayo demo

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned an MDC demonstration which was planned for the city this Monday to protest rising poverty levels in the country under the Zanu PF led government and to demand what the main opposition feels should be a genuine dialogue process to remedy the national crisis.

The Nelson Chamisa led party had planned rallies for Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.

However, police on Thursday moved to issue a prohibition order against the Harare demonstration, igniting an angry reaction by agitated MDC supporters who had tried to defy the order.

Police cited intelligence linking the main opposition to planned acts of violence.

The MDC turned to Bulawayo for another demonstration that has since been banned by police.

On Sunday, some business organisations had filed a petition against the MDC proceeding with the Bulawayo protest.

However, the Bulawayo High Court refrained from granting any substantive order saying the matter had been overtaken by the police ban on the protest.

“The application has been overtaken by events,” ruled Bulawayo High Court Judge, Thompson Mabhikwa.

“The Prohibition Order subsequently made by police, has, in terms of the Public Order and Security Act, Chapter 11:17, the same effect as the order sought in casu and should therefore operate.”