Another blow for Mwonzora as MDC-T Harare chair dumps party, joins Chamisa’s CCC

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

MDC-T Harare provincial chairman Zivai Mhetu has ditched the Douglas Mwonzora led opposition party which he described as a ‘dead donkey’, to join Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change.

Mhetu, who lost the March by-elections to Zanu PF’s Zalera Makari, said this over the weekend in Epworth, where he announced his defection from the party to the Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The former Harare province chairperson told his supporters the March 26 by-election loss was enough evidence people no longer supported Mwonzora and the MDC-T, saying both had become laughing stocks.

“You all know that when we walked around wearing MDC-T tshirts with Mwonzora’s face printed on them we would be laughed at, even touts used to laugh at us but we soldiered on. We thought they were lost, yet we were the ones who were,” said Mhetu.

“The people no longer want MDC-T, the people want CCC and it is up to us as leaders to unite against Zanu PF because that is the party which has left us in such poor conditions.

“I have decided to join the CCC and work with my fellow brothers and sisters within the main opposition to unseat Zanu PF from Epworth. If Earthrage Kureva and I had united at the March 26 elections, we would have beaten Zanu PF, but we did not and failed the people.”

Mhetu defected alongside three other MDC-T district chairpersons, Moffat Allison, Adam Luka Kazembe and the entire Epworth district executive committee.

Head of security, Maria Julius, also dumped the Mwonzora led party, following in the party’s former president, Thokozani Khupe’s footsteps.

Khupe is now a CCC member and a key player in voter registration campaigns for party leader Nelson Chamisa in the Matabeleland regions.

Added Mhetu: “They have also realised that they will not effect change in this country as long as they are being led by Mwonzora.

“Mwonzora has destroyed this party, it is dead and all the fights are just fights over a dead donkey. I will not be found at these fights, I will not take part in these baboon fights.”

Mhetu was barred from entering the party’s headquarters after he criticised its leadership following his heavy defeat and failure by any of its candidates to claim a seat in council or parliament.

He blamed Mwonzora for failing to support candidates and refusing to fund campaigns, and dismissed any chance of it winning any election in the future.

Although the CCC is yet to respond to his decision, party president, Nelson Chamisa, is on record saying his party is open to any new members.