Another CCC activist abducted, tortured – opposition says

By Staff Reporter

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist from Epworth has been admitted to a local hospital after he was abducted and tortured by unknown assailants Wednesday evening, opposition officials have said.

The victim, Silvester Chiundiza who is recalled Harare mayor, Ian Makone’s relative said he was forced to drink a substance believed to be poisonous.

“He was abducted yesterday 6 Dec 2023 around 5 pm in Epworth Ward 7 and was then dumped at his residence at midnight.

“He was tied and only managed to say that he was forced to drink what he suspects to be poison.

“His body was full of mud from head to toe. He is in bad shape and is currently hospitalised,” said CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba on X.

Chiundidza’s abduction comes barely a month after another opposition activist, Tapfumaneyi Masaya was abducted and found dead days later.

A former Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, James Chidhakwa was also abducted, tortured and drugged with an unknown substance last month.

The party’s youngest MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore was also abducted and tortured. He briefly filmed his attackers on a Facebook Livestream before he was kidnapped.

In September, two party supporters Womberaiishe Nhende and his friend Sonele Mukhulani were abducted and tortured by suspected State agents.

The two were allegedly bundled out of their vehicle by the unidentified people, who were armed before taking them to some place in Mapinga in Mashonaland West province, where they were later dumped.

The opposition has claimed the ruling Zanu PF is behind the abductions.