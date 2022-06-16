Another Chamisa supporter murdered by ‘thugs’ in Chitungwiza  

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ANOTHER Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Edison Chinembiri, has died after he was allegedly attacked by ‘thugs’ Tuesday in Chitungwiza.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, wrote: “We are receiving disturbing reports that Champion Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by thugs on Tuesday night.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Chinembiri family and call on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Peace must prevail.”

This comes days after the dismembered body of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali was discovered in a well in Nyatsime, over two weeks after her disappearance.