Another emotional affair at Shoko Festival’s Roast of Kuda Musasiwa; Noble Stylz gets strays as R Peels is urged to search for his father…again   

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

IT was a personal and emotional affair, Hip Hop artist R Peels was countlessly reminded of his father’s decision to abandon them, Sharon ‘Magi’ Chideu’s ‘marriage arrangement’ was publicised and Noble Stylz got numerous stray bullets off his ‘girlfriend’ Black Pearl who sat on Shoko Festival’s premier Roast of Kuda Musasiwa panel.

Babongile Skhonjwa killed it, he had been told to by host Doc Vikela, warned that not doing so would mean the end of him.

Zim Dancehall chanter, Ricky Fire, who dumped opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for ruling Zanu PF weeks before last August’s polls was not spared.

A VW reward for dumping CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was dissed, compared to how well Holy Ten has been taken care of by the ruling party while being reminded of how he has made fashion out of curtains.

Last year, former Norton Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa was reminded how many children he has with nudist Vimbai Zimuto and Kicky Badass getting a rude awakening for their appearances.

“I can see police officers backstage,” said Skhonjwa, an award-winning broadcaster and well-known Highlanders supporter, “…sizalitshaya!” he bellowed as his index finger pointed at them to much laughter.

The line was in reference to how Bosso supporters ran amok and beat up feared anti-riot Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers at Barbourfields at their abandoned match against rivals Dynamos.

“Murume murume,” Doc Vikela told Black Pearl in reference to Noble Stylz. The joke was equally shocking as well as it was funny; no one was safe and it was just one of many directed at the lyricist.

Not even Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was off limits, he got a taste of Stand-Up Comedian Ckanyiso Dat Guy, who gave a funny portrayal of how President Emmerson Mnangagwa had sidelined him in his Cabinet, rendering him powerless.

In the crowd was Zanu PF’s losing Epworth North candidate Taurai Kandishaya.

“I do not think you even know what the chain you are wearing means. It has the letters NBA on it but looking at you I think you think it stands for NdakamBho Abuswa, and the Z on your tshirt stands for Zvayirema,” Skhonjwa told R Peels.

His diss came after Magi had questioned how he had so many names before settling for R Peels. She advised him to really search for his father.

R Peels’ father is said to have deserted the family with an unknown woman and fled to the UK. He has been a victim of public slurs around it with Kae Chaps singing ‘…even R Peels arikutsvaga baba kunge mwana wemusango’ in the hit iHulumende.

What little respect Zimbabweans had for vocalist Baba Shupi was also put to the test as it emerged he did not own any of the hits he sung, he actually only featured on all of them, claimed Black Pearl.

BaShupi, coming fresh from a divorce did not mind that, telling an excited crowd he was still bigger and relevant while accepting infidelity was not his thing.

This is the second year running that Shoko Festival, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest culture festivals has hosted the roast.

“It started off as a spoken word Hip Hop Festival and developed into the growth of different Magamba projects. It is now a celebration of media, how to use civic technology, comedy and how artists influence culture and building their nation,” said Magamba Network co-founder Outspoken.

“The original tagline was Our Word is Our weapon because we were faced with extremely hectic thoughts and being poets and MCs our words were really our weapon.”

After successfully courting Mliswa and presenting a top drawer production last year, fears that curtains were coming down on the festival were dispelled.

Musasiwa, described as a vendor with a Twitter account, BaShupi, Magi, Doc Vikela, R Peels, Skhonjwa and Black Pearl did justice to what has become a crowd-puller at Shoko Festival; dishing the best of Zimbabwean art and comedy that could compete on any global platform.