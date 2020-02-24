Another Gokwe Town executive under the cosh

By Staff Reporter

ANOTHER Gokwe Town Council executive is under the cosh after being arrested on abuse of office charges, it has emerged.

The arrest of Gokwe Town Council Director of Finance Joconia Nyoni last week and his subsequent appearance in court follows that of suspended Town Secretary Melania Mandeya who is currently on bail.

Gokwe Council chairperson Never Gwanzura said the council was going to meet soon to determine the fate of the finance director and get direction from acting Town Secretary Joseph Mandlokwane.

“The Director of Finance Joconia Nyoni has been arrested and is currently out on bail.

“We heard that he was conniving with Mandeya on a solar deal. We are still awaiting the details of his bail conditions and then the acting Town Secretary will give us his outcome of charging and then action,” Gwanzura said.

Nyoni, who was arrested last week, made a subsequent court appearance before Gokwe Magistrate Hillary Ndlovu for allegedly defrauding his employer through flouting tender processes.

He has since been granted $1000 bail and is set to be back in court on 5 March to be furnished with a trial date.

It is the State’s case that Nyoni, in his capacity as the director of finance, connived with Mandeya to prejudice council of funds.

Acting in connivance with Mandeya, Nyoni directly procured 9, 10KVA/10KWA solar power system from Nerenchia Power Rite Company on a fix and supply basis for Gokwe Town Council.

During the procurement procedure, the court heard that the council was quoted US$14 792, 50 by the said company.

Nyoni, however, went on to pay $325 435, using an unofficial foreign currency exchange rate, thereby, favouring the said company and prejudicing the council of large sums of money.

The court heard that had it been competitive bidding, the local authority could have saved thousands of dollars.

The court further heard that Nyoni also paid for 24 by 330 watts solar panels but only 20 by 400 watt solar panels were installed at the Town House and the rest were not accounted for.