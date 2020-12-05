Another Mine Disaster In Mudzi As Three Miners Are Crushed To Death

Spread This News











Xinhua

THREE miners died Tuesday this week in a mine accident in Zimbabwe’s Mudzi District, the latest among a series of mine accidents in the country in recent weeks, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said Friday.

The accident occurred at Kunyu mine, Banze, Mudzi where two ore wagons fell into an inclined mine shaft and crushed the miners.

Two of the victims died on the spot while the other died on admission at All Souls Mission Hospital, police said.

The accident came a few days after at least 10 artisanal miners were trapped underground when a disused mine shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, collapsed last week.

Rescue efforts are underway.

“The rescue mission continues and we are de-watering the tunnel from the end. Our challenge is that the tunnel has a stretch of 500 meters and it is waterlogged,” said Edmore Muchenje, the provincial inspector of mines and explosives.

Illegal mining of gold, which poses serious safety risks, is rampant in Zimbabwe and results in deaths of several people every year.

In September this year, five artisanal miners were trapped underground when a shaft collapsed at Task Gold Mine in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province. Two bodies of the five miners were only retrieved on Oct. 31, 51 days after the tragedy, while three others still remain trapped.