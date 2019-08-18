Another night in police custody for MDC chair Khumalo and 7 others

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDC national chair, Thabitha Khumalo and seven other party loyalists, arrested Saturday for allegedly lying that President Emmerson Mnangagwa rigged elections, will spend another night in police custody ahead of a court appearance this Monday.

The MDC Bulawayo MP and others, who include Senator Helen Mpofu, were arrested in Tshabalala high density suburb while conducting a door-to-door mobilisation campaign for a party demonstration which was planned for Monday in the city.

They are Khumalo, Mpofu Luba Masotsha, Elliot Mujeri, Tinashe Matimbura, Meliginiso Sithole and Shelton Tembo.

The MDC politicians were later charged for allegedly accusing President Mnangagwa of stealing last year’s July 2018 election.

Their charges emanated from fliers which they allegedly distributed in the high density suburbs.

“The ordinary citizens will be peacefully demonstrating for a people’s government that will begin to address the grievances facing the nation. Following the stolen election of July 2019, the people are facing serious challenges,’’ reads one of the fliers which the accused are said to have distributed.

According to their lawyers, Nosimilo Chanaiwa and Godfrey Nyoni from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the MDC activists are being charged for Contravening Section 31(b) ii (A) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act that speaks on “publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State that “ii” he or she does not have reasonable grounds for believing to be true”.