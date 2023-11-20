Another of Q’s ‘Don’t smell like a Zimbabwean’ videos circulates after comedian was recently forced to apologise  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

COMEDIAN Q the Boss might just find himself at the centre of a fresh wave of criticism after another video of him urging Zimbabweans to bath made its way online.

The Bulawayo-born comedian was earlier this month, a target for every insult on social media after being recorded on a South African Podcast declaring one of his fears was that he could ‘smell like a Zimbabwean.’

A video of him questioning whether his countryman did not know the use of roll-on was shared extensively until he first defended it as a joke before apologising.

The new video is of him driving somewhere in South Africa where he is reportedly now based, telling people to bath and avoid smelling Zimbabweans, again.

“Bath please, it is now summer, it is now hot. We do not want to see any bikinis, any beer, any sweat, we just want to see deodorants and roll on.

“You cannot be smelling like a dead body when you are alive, bath, please.

“Busy smelling like a Zimbabwean, no, no one is going to smell like a Zimbabwean here in South Africa, bath.”

His joke has been criticised for seemingly perpetuating an existing stereotype in South Africa against Zimbabweans whose number in the neighbouring country is in the millions according to different sources.

“This guy is a Ndebele Zimbabwean, why is he perpetuating this derogatory stereotype?” asked an X user by the name M-Jay.