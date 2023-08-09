Another Premiership romance for Nhumwa as Bakacheza, Maphosa join topflight sides

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni | Masvingo Correspondent

FOLLOWING his departure from ZIFA Southern Region side Jordan Sinnott FC, Masvingo-born coach Johanisi Nhumwa has found a new home in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Nhumwa who had parted ways with premiership side Manica Diamonds FC before joining Jordan FC has joined Bulawayo Chiefs as head coach.

Amakhosi as Bulawayo Chiefs is popularly known announced Nhumwa’s appointment through a statement by club secretary general Dumisani Sibanda.

“Following the unexpected departure of head Coach Lizwe Sweswe, we are delighted to announce the appointment of coach Johanisi Nhumwa (CAF A) to fill up the post of head coach effective immediately. Coach Nhumwa brings along the much-needed experience to continue with the vision of the club,” said Sibanda.

This was also confirmed by Nhumwa’s manager Phillip Shumba in a telephone interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

“I can confirm that coach Nhumwa has been appointed head coach at Bulawayo Chiefs. He has signed an 18-month-long contract,” said Shumba.

Meanwhile, speedy forward Hillary Bakacheza has since joined Sheasham FC from Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) log leaders FC Wangu Mazodze.

Left back Raylton Maphosa who was on the books of another ERSL side Mutare City Rovers has also signed for topflight side Hwange FC.