Another robbery gang arrested in Kwekwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of yet another robbery gang which had been terrorising people in the Midlands city of Kwekwe.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said the so-called ‘Maketo gang’ was arrested in connection of robberies committed in Mbizo High Density suburbs in Kwekwe.

Six arrested members of the group were identified as Edmore Shoshore (33), Kelvin Machado (20), Munashe Chipaga (19), Nelson Shunya (31), Admire Jefias (30), Nyasha Nyahuma (30) all of Mbizo 15 Kwekwe.

Mahoko said they were arrested while seated in a Nissan Caravan vehicle belonging to Shoshore after a tip-off from the public.

Shoshore himself was later arrested separately.

“The gang has so far been linked to two robbery cases where they allegedly robbed a Honda Fit motor vehicle on 15 June 2022 in Mbizo 15, and a Mbizo 4 robbery case where they robbed a man of mobile phones and cash,” said the ZRP spokesperson.

“The total value stolen in the two cases amounted to USD$4,270-00. The stolen Honda Fit motor vehicle was recovered by the police on 17 June 2022 in Simbi Park Redcliff.”

The six appeared in court on 6 July 2022 and were remanded in custody to July 20.

“Investigations are underway to ascertain the suspicion that some of the gang members are out on bail on other crimes,” said Mahoko.