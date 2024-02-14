Another South African man arrested while driving Toyota Hilux stolen in Pretoria heading to Zimbabwe

Limpopo police arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, a bakkie which was reported stolen in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.

The white Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab was en route to the Beitbridge border post, where police believe it would be smuggled out of the country.

“Following on information and diligent investigative work, members of the provincial murder and robbery, and the tracking team working jointly with private security company intercepted the vehicle on Monday morning, at about 10am next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane,” provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The vehicle, reported stolen from Garsfontein in Gauteng over the weekend, was allegedly set to be illegally exported out of South Africa.” Police in Limpopo have arrested a 29-year-old man, a South African citizen, was arrested in Polokwane while he was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Hilux towards Beitbridge border post. Picture: SAPS Police said the arrested man, a South African citizen was cornered along the N1 after he attempted to escape.

“The operational team with assistance from a security company gave chase and the suspect was ultimately nabbed at the Peter Mokaba Stadium,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have arrested a 29-year-old man, a South African citizen, was arrested in Polokwane while he was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Hilux towards Beitbridge border post. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the law enforcement agents involved in the operation for their “dedication and professionalism”. Hadebe also applauded the close cooperation between police and the private security team.

“The arrest demonstrates the power of community-police partnership in ensuring crime is defeated, including the cross-border crimes,” said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS The arrested 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear before Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, February 14, facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Last year, in another case, IOL reported that the regional court in Mokopane, in Limpopo, convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man who was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, to six years in jail.