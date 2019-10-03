Another stellar Khama Billat show earns coach’s praises

By Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was full of praise for Khama Billiat following the Zimbabwe international’s match winning performance in a South African Premiership clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Billiat and Middendorp have had a strained relationship in recent weeks.

The is after the German coach recently expressed his disappointment at the star player’s decision to feature for the Warriors in a World Cup qualifier during the last FIFA international break when he was supposed to be recovering from injury.

After publicly criticising Billiat, Middendorp, for the first time singled the former Mamelodi Sundowns player out for praise after his man-of-the-match performance in Chiefs’ 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

The 29-year-old won the penalty, which Daniel Cardoso converted, and it was his header which crashed into the upright before Nkosinathi Sibisi bundled it into his own goal.

“Khama Billiat contributed to the team performance in terms of his transition from attack to defence,” Middendorp said in a post-match press conference.

“This is a process, and this is something where he not only earned the man of the match award but, in my opinion, he’s close to being 10 out of 10.

“This is something where we really have to mention it, we always say, ‘Ay, okay, no, leave him just for [attacking] – no, if you really want to challenge and be successful, you need each and every player in your attack and defending.

“This is so much going on at the moment, not only with the players we see on the field but also with the players on the training ground at the moment.

Kaizer Chiefs, who are top of the log, face Sundowns next, in a league clash on October 27 at Loftus Versveld.