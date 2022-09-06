Another Top Zapu official resigns as tribalism takes centre stage

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) deputy secretary general Godfrey Ruvuyu has resigned citing the party’s leadership’s incapacity to lead as well as tribalism in the oppostion party.

Ruvuyu’s resignation follows ZAPU’s dismal performance in the weekend Bulilima by-election where the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) won two out of the three contested wards while Zanu PF retained Ward 14.

Ruvuyu wrote to ZAPU’s Secretary General Mthulusi Hanana advising him of his decision to quit the party.

“I write this letter in great pain and also displeasure because of the love I have for this party and the fact that we are carrying the wishes of our people in various constituencies across the country to whom we always hold ourselves accountable for whatever actions we take each day,” he said in the letter.

“I hereby state this with utmost respect and good faith that I have on this day officially resigned from the party and your office as Deputy Secretary General of Zapu.”

The former party Secretary General noted that ZAPU has the potential to grow as long as its politics are inclusive.

“ZAPU will rise and grow its support base across all provinces if it can truly tape into the wishes and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe without looking at ethnic groups or regional politics.

“ZAPU needs inspirational leaders who can easily connect with its people, interface with them and finding out what we can do for them, moral support and being with the people when it matters most,” said Ruvuyu.

He also cited personal persecution as one of the reasons which led him to resign from the party.

“It is so painful to part ways with a party that we tirelessly worked for, got internal persecutions and labelled as Vatengesi (sellouts) by rivals. But at this moment, I think the difficult decision will have to be made and I say thank you for the support and love you have for me as a party,” added Ruvuyu.

Earlier this year the party‘s treasurer general Future kaZulu Msebele also resigned from the party just a few months after being elected to the position.