Another Tuku concert set for this month

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOVERNMENT, through the Sports and Arts Ministry, has organised its own tribute concert for late music icon, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi which is set to feature unnamed international artists.

Dubbed the “Dr Oliver Dairai Mtukudzi Peace Memorial Concert”, the gig is set for the 16th of this month at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Tuku died aged 66 after succumbing to diabetes.

He was declared a national hero.

“Local and international artists who collaborated with Dr Oliver Dairai Mtukudzi are billed to perform,” reads a statement.

“The concert is our nation’s befitting honour and tribute being paid to the selfless life of Dr Oliver Dairai Mtukudzi, our Pan-Africanist, our cultural hero and national icon, our unifier and peace-maker par excellence.

“Through his music and modesty, the late Dr. Oliver Dairai ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi embodied Zimbabwean values of Unhu/Ubuntu.

“His vision for peace, which he spread through his music and dance, transcends the boundaries of gender, generations and nations, it knows no colour nor creed. He championed, exuded, lived and left us a culture of peace.”

Tuku was an internationally acclaimed artist, whose illustrious career saw him scooping several national and international awards.

He made immense contributions to the Zimbabwean community, speaking against gender based violence and other societal vices.

Admission into the concert will be free of charge.

The concert will the second to be staged locally since his death after music promoters also held his send-off rally at the National Sports Stadium over a week ago.