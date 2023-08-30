‘Another unforgettable trip around the sun with you’ — Tino Chinyani on Simz’ birthday

Media personality Tino Chinyani penned a sweet note for Simz Ngema on her birthday.

The pair have been together for nearly four years, dating on and off, but are now inseparable.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, he shared snaps of moments they’ve enjoyed together, saying he cherishes her.

“Another unforgettable trip around the sun with you. I thank the Lord every day for allowing me to experience this moment in time with you. For every smile, kiss and cuddle shared is truly cherished. You drive me crazy but you truly are in a league of your own, a true queen quite like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I pray on this day and every day that follows that the Lord’s Grace shines down upon you. I love you and thank you for being an amazing mother to the greatest gift I could ever ask for. Today we celebrate you,” he wrote.

In his mentions Simz expressed her love for him.