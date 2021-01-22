Another Weekend Behind Bars For Sikhala

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance vice chairperson, Job Sikhala will spend another weekend behind bars after his bail appeal hearing was moved to the 26th of this month.

The case was postponed after the state received his record of proceedings late.

“The record from the Magistrates’ Court was only released yesterday (Thursday) in the afternoon and the State requested a postponement to enable them to file a response,” said Paida Saurombe who is representing Sikhala.

“We will file heads of argument this afternoon and we hope to have the State file its response on Monday,” he said.

Sikhala was arrested on January 9 at the Harare Magistrate’s Court where he was part of the legal team representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who is being accused of publishing falsehoods.

Sikhala is accused of having published a tweet containing the same allegations posted by Chin’ono, that a police officer had fatally assaulted a baby.

The same offence landed MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere in the dock.

Mahere was granted bail by a Harare magistrate Trynos Utahwashe.

Chin’ono was denied bail by magistrate Lazini Ncube.

A ruling on his appeal was Thursday indefinitely reserved.