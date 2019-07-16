Another win for Zimbabwe’s Gems at netball WC

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national netball team continued to impress at their maiden appearance at the World Cup being hosted by England in Liverpool after beating Barbados late Tuesday by 66-41.

This is the Gems first win the second preliminary round after they left the world spellbound with their performances in the first round in which they won two matches and lost one.

First a scintillating performance against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener gave the Gems their first ever win at a World Cup, before they lost to defending World champions Australia in their second match by a scoreline of 36-79.

However, the Zimbabweans won a roller-coaster match against Northern Ireland to book their place in the second round. The nailbiting match ended 51-49 in favour of the Gems.

The Gems lost their first match in this round to New Zealand’s Silver Ferns before the latest win against Barbados.

Zimbabwe are in Group G alongside Australia, New Zealand, Malawi, Northern Ireland and Barbados.