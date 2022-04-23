Another Zimbabwean man killed by mob in South Africa

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BARELY a fortnight after the callous murder of Elvis Nyathi, another Zimbabwean man was attacked and killed by a mob in Midrand, South Africa.

The deceased identified as Limukani Ndikinya Ndebele from Nkayi, Matabeleland North was killed Tuesday following a foiled car hijack in Midrand.

Ndebele reportedly attempted to hijack a car along Allandale Road close to Chloorkop but fell victim after the car failed to start and motorists who had noticed the hijack pounced on him.

His accomplices fled the scene and attempts by Ndebele to run away were to no avail as the crowd soon caught up with him and brutally attacked him.

He was later found dead with a wound on his head and had suffered a broken arm.

Sergeant Dipelo Moremi of the Rabie Ridge South African Police Services said: “The now deceased was trying to hijack a car with his two friends but they failed to do so because the mob started fighting them, his two friends used their car to escape from the scene while he tried taking the victim’s car to escape using it.

“He failed to start the engine and the mob chased him and he was found dead.”

South African Police are still hunting for the escaped accomplices.

“I still don’t believe that my brother is gone just like that. It’s like a dream to me. We are yet to make arrangements for his burial,” said his sister, Nomazulu Ndebele.