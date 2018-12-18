Anthony Joshua backs Dereck Chisora to ‘whoop’ Dillian Whyte

By Sports Reporter

WORLD heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is backing one of his idols, Zimbabwe-born Dereck Chisora to overcome Dillian Whyte in their scheduled rematch.

The British heavyweight rivals will collide for a second time on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London.

They first met two years ago, with Whyte winning a very close twelve round split decision in a very exciting war. Some observers felt Chisora had done enough to walk away with the win.

The winner of the fight is slated to become the frontrunner to face Joshua, who is scheduled to return on April 13 at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I think Derek is going to whoop Dillian. I want him to,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I want Chisora to win. I don’t want too much good for Dillian because he’s an enemy of mine. But I want Dillian to win as well, so we can have our rematch.”

The first bout saw both fighters get seriously hurt and come close to being stopped.

Joshua believes the rematch will be even more exciting than their first encounter.

“Can it be as good, this time around? Yes,” Joshua said. “I think it will be better, in terms of boxing skill. I think they will be a little more cautious – they know what [each other] can do. They gave a lot and it took a lot of out them last time.

“They learned from the first one. They put a lot on the line. In this second one, they will refine their skills. It will be a lot more technical.

“When it sparks, it will really kick off. When it sparks, it will go crazy because of that passion. They don’t like each other. It all comes out in the ring. They can’t knock each other out. They have old school granite chins.”

Joshua’s next fight is on April 13 at Wembley Stadium against a currently unnamed opponent.