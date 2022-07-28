Anxiety as Chinhoyi council pegs rates in US dollars  

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

UNCERTAINTY has gripped residents and ratepayers after Chinhoyi municipality announced it is moving to implement a council resolution pegging rent, rates and other tariffs in United States dollars.

The move is expected to hedge the local authority against runaway inflation eroding payments in worthless bond notes and other modes such as mobile money transfers.

In a public notice Thursday, Town Clerk Maxwell Kaitano said council was now charging forex after rebasing the 2022 budget in line with Statutory Instrument (SI) 118A of 2022.

“Municipality of Chinhoyi wishes to notify its residents and stakeholders that on July 7, 2022, council resolved to rebase the 2022 tariffs to USD as at the date of budget approval.

“This entails that billing of council rates and services will now be done in USD at the interbank rate as at the time of billing with effect from August 1, 2022,” said Kaitano.

The issued receipts will show the prevailing interbank rate conversion, and residents have an option to pay in local currency.

Chinhoyi Residents Association chairman, Clifford Hlupeko said the new development was inevitable in light of the hyperinflationary economy.

“There are times we have to listen to reason, and face reality. It is not a secret this economy is in hyperinflation mode. In rebasing, council is trying to hedge against impending losses, they don’t operate in a vacuum,” said Hlupeko.

“Some council suppliers are demanding USD payments, yet they don’t collect the same, in all fairness they are also operating in the same hyperinflationary environment.”

Hlupeko appealed to residents to cooperate with council and pay dues so there would be no excuses for shoddy service delivery.

As a justification for rebasing, council said it is charged USD for some goods and services it procures from suppliers, such as fuel and water purification chemicals.

The currency challenges have led to serious problems as service delivery has plummeted whilst council struggles to balance its books, with residents mainly using Ecocash, swipe or bond notes.

According to authorities, this creates challenges as they have to seek forex to buy supplies such as water purification chemicals which are sold in foreign currency.