Apology And Retraction

ON 23 February 2020, we published a story under our Courts Section in which we suggested that Justice Ministry Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza was involved in a wrangle for a late brother’s estate with the latter’s widow, one Alice Mudzingwa.

It has since been established that while the story is a true account of what has transpired, according to information gleaned from authentic High Court papers, the said Virginia Mabhiza in the story is not the Justice Ministry Permanent secretary.

For that, we would want to place an apology for the embarrassment that may have been caused on the permanent secretary and those prejudiced by our story.

We have since gotten in touch with the Perm Sec and directly proffered our apology and the matter has been resolved amicably.

Editor,

Nkosana Dlamini