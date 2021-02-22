Apology Over Tribal Reference In Mohadi Story

Spread This News











ON Monday, 22 February 2021, we published a story about Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s love relationship with what we described as his “Ndebele girlfriend”. From our readers’ feed back, it has come to our attention that we erred, subconsciously. If at all there was need for any tribal reference in our story, it should have been “Ndebele speaking”. We own up to the mistake and sincerely apologise to our readers who may have been offended by the error. We have since removed the offending part of the story and indeed affirm our commitment to fair, balanced, non-tribal and non-partisan reporting.

Editor

NKOSANA DLAMINI