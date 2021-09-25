Apostolic Sect To Be investigated Over Sexual Abuse, Child Marriages

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission is planning to investigate the Apostolic Sect churches in Zimbabwe over allegations of rampant sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls in the church.

In a general notice published Friday in the Government Gazette, the commission has since invited all victims and witnesses to present their complaints and any evidence that might aid in the investigation.

“It is hereby notified that in terms of Section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31) the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of the institutionalisation of sexual exploitation and abuses of girls and child marriages in the Apostolic Sect, Zimbabwe,” the notice reads.

“Further to that, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any act of sexual exploitation, abuse and child marriages by members of any Apostolic Church to present to the Commission written complaints, witnesses statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation.

“Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission.”

The investigation notice on the Apostolic Sect comes barely a month after rampant reports and or incidents of sexual abuse and child marriages recently hit newspaper headlines.

A 14-year-old girl Anna Machaya also died due to complications arising from giving birth at Johanne Marange Shrine in Manicaland on July 15 this year.

Hatirarami Momberume has since been arrested and charged with rape and murder. He is in remand custody.