Approach courts, Mnangagwa tells losing Mozambican opposition

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZIMBABWEAN President and SADC Troika chair, Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged losing candidates in the just ended Mozambican general elections to approach that country’s courts if they felt they were short-changed by processes that led to their defeat.

Mnangagwa said this in a statement following the Southern African country’s elections in which former liberation party FRELIMO maintained its stranglehold on Mozambican politics.

“In the event of electoral disputes,” Mnangagwa said, “SADC further urges all political parties and contestants to resort to relevant legal mechanism for settlement of electoral disputes, including the District Judicial Courts and the Constitutional Council and appeals to Judicial institutions to determine electoral disputes within established timelines.”

“SADC further encourages contesting political parties and other stakeholders to observe the spirit of the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement of the 6th August 2019, and maintain peace and stability, which is important not only for the Republic of Mozambique but also for the entire SADC region.

“SADC reiterates its call to all stakeholders to remain patient while the results continue to be compiled for the final validation and proclamation by the Constitutional Council for the Republic of Mozambique.”

The statement by Mnangagwa comes days after the Mozambican main opposition, Renamo rejected the election outcome and further called for a rerun accusing their country’s governing party of using violence and intimidation, fraud and irregularities to win votes.

The former rebels claimed that some of its delegates were arrested after they caught poll organisers handing out more than one Frelimo papers to vote.

Frelimo and Renamo fought bitter civil war from 1975 to 1992 and 2013 and 2016 until a peace deal was sealed.

The ruling party Frelimo has been in power since independence from Portugal in 1975.