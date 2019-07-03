Arab and Africa Mining Conference delegates urged to consider Zim opportunities

By Alois Vinga

THE Arab and Africa Mining Conference (AAMC) has ended on a high note with Zimbabwe’s mining sector opportunities coupled with the ongoing deeper economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy taking centre stage.

Speaking to potential investors at the conference Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s diplomatic envoy to the United Kingdom, Christian Katsande said basing on feedback from business players operating in the country, confidence and potential was being noted.

“Mining has been identified as a key driver of the country’s economy and on the basis of the recent developments from players in the economy, I can say that there are proper conditions to outpace past challenges as reflected by the obtaining confidence levels,” he said.

The AAMC a special session on Zimbabwe, saw senior government officials and leading mining company executives taking turns to clarify the country’s economic policies.

The session addressed the government policy, monetary policy, investment environment and policy in Zimbabwe, new mining developments in the country and why officials felt Zimbabwe is the most promising destination for mining investment and business in Africa.

The deliberations came at a time Global thinktank, Fitch Solutions has projected Zimbabwe to become a mining giant in Southern Africa on the back of its vast mineral deposits and huge investments that favours the sector’s growth.

The AAMC co-host’s Financial Markets Indaba business development executive, Patrick Muzondo told NewZimbabwe.com Business that the 2019 high level engagement held in the United Kingdom has been a major success.

“The conference has thrived on conducting closed doors business to business meetings because they are more intimate, specific and produce immediate results through the use of time efficient strategies,” he said.

AAMC is project-focused, with the bulk of presentations given by government agencies, marketing new projects to a high-level audience of mining companies and institutional investors.

It also showcases the resource potential of several leading Arab and African nations, through a forum prioritising match-making, geodata and new project information.