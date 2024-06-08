Ariana Resources moves to acquire Zimbabwe’s Dokwe Mine

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

UNITED Kingdom-based precious metals exploration company, Ariana Resources Plc has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Zimbabwe Dokwe Mine.

The Zimbabwean asset comes as an addition to its primary area of operations in Turkey and across the wider European and Eastern Mediterranean regions, within which Ariana has specific expertise.

In an update this week, the miner announced that it now has almost tangible interests in the Zimbabwe asset.

Dokwe Mine is located in Matabeleland North.

Ariana recently entered a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Dokwe by way of merger with Rockover Holdings Ltd, in which Ariana currently holds around 2.1%.

As part of its due diligence review, Ariana has completed four diamond drill holes for a total of 1,222m, two each at the Dokwe North and Dokwe Central deposits.

Arian Resource Plc Managing Director Kerim Sener indicated the existence of positive gold samples.

“We have been able to both confirm historical drilling results, the distribution and nature of gold mineralisation within the Dokwe North and Central deposits and their geological controls, including new insights into the structural controls on mineralisation.

“The results from the holes at Dokwe Central in particular are critical for us to estimate resources at this deposit, and the three holes we have assays for so far have yielded lengthy zones of high and moderate-grade gold mineralisation,” he said.

Sener added the company is now in the closing stages of the technical programme with work on the revised Mineral Resource Estimate for both Dokwe North and Dokwe Central well underway.

“We are looking forward to announcing the new estimate in the coming weeks, in advance of the general meeting to approve the merger with Rockover,” he added.