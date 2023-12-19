Arkansas Properties’ owners arrested for forging lodge ownership 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Harare couple, in the business of real estate, has been locked up on allegations of forging the ownership of River Valley Lodge.

Clark and Beverly Makoni were recently in court charged with fraud after they allegedly changed ownership of a company.

The Makonis appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody awaiting their bail determination.

According to court papers, the two are the owners of an estate agency, Arkansas Properties.

In the present case, it is alleged that they forged documents relating to the ownership of Valley Lodge.

It is being alleged that sometime in July 2017, the couple was hired to manage Valley Lodge and would be paid a 5% monthly commission.

When they commenced service, the couple allegedly decided to forge a CR14 form in which Clive appointed himself as Valley Lodge’s director and company secretary while Beverly was given the title of director.

“Armed with this forged CR14, the accused approached ZB Bank Mutare where Valley Lodge’s account is.

“The accused misrepresented to the bank that they were now the new owners of Valley Lodge and wanted to change signatories.

At the bank, Clive acted as the managing director while Beverly was the finance director.

“The bank acted upon the misrepresentation and changed the account’s signatory card and the accused appended their signatures on the bank signatory card.

“The accused then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company and signatories then gained access to the bank account. The account was also responsible for receiving payments from Valley Lodge’s clients and other business transactions during the nature of business. The accused employed four more employees on top of the already existing 12 employees. The two l, together with other selected employees awarded themselves monthly salaries at an inflated black market rate of US$1 to $16 000 to defraud the complainant,” said prosecutors.

The State is further alleging that the forged CR14 forms showed that Valley Lodge’s directors had resigned on August 10 2017.

The complainant, George Mashonganyika is said to have grown suspicious prompting him to carry out an internal audit.

The couple laundered the allegedly stolen money by using it to buy properties.