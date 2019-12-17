Armed anti-riot police in failed bid to seize Chief Ndiweni’s vehicle

By Bulawayo Correspondent

Bulawayo: Armed anti-riot police Saturday evening descended on ousted Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s homestead in Ntabazinduna where they unsuccessfully tried to impound a State-issued vehicle and traditional regalia in his possession.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week removed Chief Ndiweni and ordered the immediate seizure of his government allocated car and all the all State assets.

However, the seizure of the property was unsuccessful as the former chief is reported to be out of the country.

Ndiweni’s lawyer, Dumisani Dube from Mathonsi, Ncube Law Chambers confirmed the move and said the anti-riot police were accompanied by Umguza district coordinator, Tapiwa Zivovoyi.

They are said to have stormed the controversial traditional leader’s homestead and demanded the vehicle’s car keys and regalia.

“I can confirm that anti-riot police accompanied by Umguza district coordinator visited Ndiweni’s home in Ntabazinduna on Saturday night,” Dube said.

“They wanted to confiscate his vehicle and regalia but unfortunately the Chief is outside the country. Again, as far as Ndiweni is concerned, he is still the chief because he has not received any official communication regarding his purported dismissal,” Dube told NewZimbabwe.com.

The lawyer said Ndiweni has already instructed him to challenge the dismissal at the High Court on grounds that the dismissal was unconstitutional.