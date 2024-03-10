Armed gang hits US$15k cash, gold in Mhangura robbery

Spread This News

Police in Mashonaland West province are investigating a dramatic robbery which occurred in Mhangura early Friday, where a four-member gang broke into a house before stealing over US$15 000 cash, gold, and cellphones.

The armed assailants, clad in balaclavas to conceal their identities, later drove off from the scene using a Honda Fit belonging to one of the victims.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident through a post on X.

“Police in Mhangura are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house along 7th Street, Mhangura on March 8, 2024 at around 0020 hours.

“Four unidentified male suspects who were wearing balaclavas, armed with a pistol, machetes and a hammer, broke into a house and attacked two victims who were sleeping in the main bedroom before stealing US$13 960 cash, 25 grammes of gold, three cellphones and car keys of a Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AFY 9195.

“The suspect went into another bedroom where they attacked another victim before stealing 15 grammes of toasted gold, UD$1 200 cash and a cellphone,” said Nyathi.

The suspects drove off in the first victims’ motor vehicle with a total US$15 160 and 40 grammes of gold.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information in connection with the robbery to report to any nearest police station.