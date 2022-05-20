Armed gang loots US$24k worth of copper cables

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN eleven-man armed gang pounced on a local firm, where they overpowered five security guards, before stealing copper cables worth over US$24 000.

The incident occurred at a company in Mt Hampden, Mashonaland West province Sunday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter.

“Police are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on May 15, 2022 at a company along Shamwari Road, Mt Hampden. Eleven suspects, who were armed with unidentified rifles, iron bars and machetes, pounced on five security guards who were on duty before tying their legs and hands with shoe laces and ropes,” said Nyathi.

“They stole 25mm by 1 000 metres plain copper cable and 50 metres armoured cable, all valued at US$24 280. The suspects also stole five cellphones and ZWL$206 from the security guards.”

Meanwhile, Chinhoyi residents are appealing for increased night police patrols in Gadzema, Hunyani and Brundish suburbs following a spate of armed and plain robberies suspectedly by artisanal miners of no fixed aboard.

In a latest incident in Brundish, Thursday evening, a man was attacked by unknown assailants, who cut off three of his fingers, scarred his face and legs using a knife.

The robbers then stripped him of US$10, a Lenovo cellphone and wallet containing bank cards.

Ward 4 Councillor, Ignatius Zvigadza, who was one of the first responders, confirmed the incident.

“He was attacked by four masked men. who cut his legs, face and ripped off his fingers. We left him at Chinhoyi Hospital in a stable condition awaiting doctor’s examination,” said Zvigadza.

The councillor said residents were engaging police to make neighbourhoods safe.

“We have been in communication with police to help the community to reduce cases of crime. The need for increased police visibility in Brundish and Hunyani cannot be over emphasised, especially during the night. Police night patrols have to be intensified.

“As part of my 100-day plan, the issue of street lighting in Hunyani and Brundish is now more than urgent. Council has to act now, tower lights have to be up soonest,” said the councillor.