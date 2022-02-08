Armed Police Disrupt CCC Road Show In Gweru, Arrest 12

Spread This News

Staff Reporter

HEAVILY armed riot cops descended on a well-attended road show by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Mkoba, Gweru over the weekend and arrested 12 of its supporters.

The rally was meant to drum up support for Amos Chibaya, the party’s candidate for Mkoba in the upcoming legislative by-elections.

The elections are set for March 26.

Chibaya confirmed the incident saying: “We were doing road show in Mkoba on Sunday with our vehicles peacefully without any noise. Police disrupted the programme, and they took keys from some vehicles and arrested drivers and some of our supporters,” Chibaya said.

“I spoke to the Dispol (district police officer) and she was talking of unlawful gathering. l then asked how she could talk of unlawful gathering when we are were not gathered, we are in our vehicles. What is disturbing is that, Zanu PF is allowed to move around with vehicles doing exactly what we were doing.”

The incident comes less than a week after Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) predicted a bloody election following a failed hijacking of a CCC campaign vehicle being used by its Kwekwe Central aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) Judith Tobaiwa.