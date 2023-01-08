Armed robber dies in police shootout; accomplices nabbed 

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

TWO Harare armed robbers who are part of a gang linked to a series of robberies appeared in court last Friday after they were nabbed at a rented hideout house in Melfort.

The suspects, Zondani Ngarande and Thulani Munetsi (43), were arrested after a shoot out with the police.

Accomplice and friend, Tichaona Kariwo, was killed during the shootout, while two others were injured and remanded in hospital.

Ngarande and Munetsi appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, answering to armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearm charges.

They were remanded in custody to February 20.

Prosecutors allege the suspects were involved in eight reported cases of armed robbery.

According to court papers, on February 19 2022, the suspects, together with four others who are still at large, robbed a 35 year-old woman and got away with US$3 170 cash, two cellphones and her car.

On 20 February 2022, the gang pounced on a couple and robbed them of their mobile phones and US$120 cash.

Court heard in June 2022 they stole US$13,000 from a shop that was being manned by RAMS Security guards after tying them with shoe laces.

It is alleged that on July 13 2022, the suspects manhandled a family and fled with a Toyota Hilux Legend.

They also robbed the family of US$5,000 cash and two cellphones.

However they ran out of luck on January 4 after the police launched a manhunt and found them at their hideout.