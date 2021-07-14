Armed Robbers Arrested After Dropping Phone At Crime Scene

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

TWO suspected armed robbers, sold out by their careless accomplice who dropped his phone inside their victim’s vehicle leading to their arrest, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Tuesday.

The two suspects are Lincoln Nyakutira (32) and Godfrey Mudzengerere (21).

Their alleged accomplice, who forgot his mobile phone, is still on the run.

The two suspects appeared before Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure charged with armed robbery who advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on July 10, this year the accused persons connived to rob the complainant.

Pursuant to their plan, they phoned the complainant pretending to be Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials and promised to help her buy cooking oil at a discounted price at ZIMRA’s Manica Depot.

The accused persons then allegedly ordered the complainant to meet them at ZIMRA Manica Depot in Rugare, Harare.

“Upon arrival one of the accused persons entered the complainant’s vehicle and pretended to be waiting for the papers to be processed,” reads court papers.

It is alleged his accomplices suddenly jumped into the same car and tied the complainant with a piece of wire on the headrest.

One of the accused persons also produced an electric shocker and threatened to torture the complainant while demanding money.

The complainant indicated there was US$6 000 under her seat and they took it with the car keys and her Techno mobile phone before speeding off in an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle.

The complainant was later helped by well-wishers who untied her. She also discovered that one of the accused persons had left an Itel phone on the passenger’s seat.

The complainant took the phone to the police where she reported the robbery.

Police carried out investigations and discovered that the Itel phone belonged to one of the accused persons yet to be arrested.

Through the phone the police managed to get information that led to the arrest of Nyakutira and Mudzengerere.

Nyakutira was searched and US$ 1 800 was recovered from him while Mudzengerere was found with US$1 400.

The state alleges the value stolen is US$6 200 and US$3 210 was recovered.