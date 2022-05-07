Armed robbers in US$300k cash heist

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE armed robbers pounced on a Harare company where they stole US$300 000 Friday morning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the matter in a Twitter post.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Newlands, Harare, on May 6, 2022, at about 0400 hours,” said Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi.

The gang, brandishing a pistol, attacked a 52-year-old private security guard, before tying him with a rope.

“The Complainant was approached by three suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol. The suspects tied the complainant with a rope before stealing a safe containing US$300 000 cash,” police said.