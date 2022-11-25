Armed robbers in US$350,000 heist; police launch manhunt

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery involving US$350 000 at a gold dealer’s house.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of armed robbery which occurred on November 22, 2022 at around 1235 hours at a certain house along Heyman Road, Bulawayo.

“Two unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified small firearm, approached the complainant, who is a registered gold buyer, claiming that they were selling 50 grammes of gold before ransacking the house and stealing US$350 ,00 cash, a CCTV HDI server and a main gate remote,” said Nyathi.

