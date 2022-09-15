Armed robbers in US$88k and R80 000 heist at CBZ Bank branch; police launch manhunt

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE have launched investigations following a heist at CBZ Bank’s Bulawayo Fife Street branch, where armed robbers on Tuesday got away with US$88 000 and 80 000 Rands.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were still carrying out investigations with a view to account for the robbers, and also establish if the robbery was an inside job.

“Five armed suspects stormed into the bank while customers were inside. They found the assistant manager inside and forced marched him to a vault where they took US$88 000.

“The gang proceeded to the tellers, took 80 000 Rands and disappeared,” said Nyathi.

The robbery, which occurred around midday comes barely a month after another movie-style armed robbery at Mukuru branch in the city centre, where more than US$100 000 was stolen.

The CBZ branch is situated along 10th Avenue between Fife Street and George Silundika Street.

The branch mostly services clients, who receive money from international financial agents.